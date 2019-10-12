Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
date 2019-10-12

Pre-Made Salads Recalled Due To Multi-State E. Coli Outbreak

Zak Failla
The CDC is warning customers about a multi-state outbreak of E. coli infections linked to Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp chopped salad kits.
The Centers for Disease Control is warning consumers of a multi-state outbreak of E. coli that’s been tied to pre-made salad kits.

The CDC, health and regulatory officials in multiple states are investigating a multi-state outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O157:H7 infections. As of Monday, Dec. 9, there have been eight reports of infections linked to Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp chopped salad kits.

Those subjected to the infection range in age from 21 to 91, with a median age of 32. Among ill people, 63 percent were women. Three of the eight people have been hospitalized, including one person who developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure. No deaths have been reported.

According to the CDC, state and local public health officials are interviewing ill people to determine what they ate and other exposures in the week before their illness started. Of seven ill people with information available, all seven reported eating any leafy green in the week before their illness started. Six people reported eating a Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp chopped salad kit.

Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not sell or consume any of the salad kits with a best-before date up to and including Saturday, Dec. 7, and with the identification code UPC 0 71279 30906 4, beginning with lot code Z, the CDC says.

“Most people infected with STEC O157:H7 develop diarrhea - often bloody - and vomiting. Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe. Infection is usually diagnosed by testing of a stool sample. Vigorous rehydration and other supportive care is the usual treatment; antibiotic treatment is generally not recommended.

“Most people recover within a week, but, rarely, some develop a more severe infection. Hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure, is uncommon with STEC O157:H7 infection.”

According to the USDA. "Most people recover within a week, but, rarely, some develop a more severe infection. Hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure, is uncommon with STEC O157:H7 infection.

"HUS can occur in people of any age but is most common in children under 5 years old, older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor and decreased urine output."

