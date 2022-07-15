Potential Rabies Exposure Warning Issued In Rockland

Health officials are warning residents of potential rabies exposure from a cat that has tested positive in a Hudson Valley municipality.

The incident took place in Rockland County in Monsey.

Residents who live in a specific area of Monsey may have been exposed to the cat that has been confirmed to have rabies, said Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert.

The young, solid gray shorthair cat was obtained by the health department on Tuesday, July 12 and showed signs of illness, and was monitored and tested for rabies, health officials said.

The area of potential exposure is a residential neighborhood between Grandview Avenue and Brick Church Road in the Village of New Hempstead, Day said.

The area of concern is on Union Road across from the Hempstead Elementary School and includes Patricia Lane and Barrie Drive, he added.

"The rabies virus infects the central nervous system. People and pets usually get rabies from the bite of a rabid animal. It is also possible, but rare, to get rabies from non-bite exposures, including scratches, abrasions, or open wounds exposed to saliva or other potentially infectious material from a rabid animal. If medical treatment is started soon after a rabies exposure, rabies can be prevented. Without intervention, rabies is a fatal disease," said Ruppert.

If you or a family member have been in contact with a cat matching this description in this area and have been scratched or bitten, please contact the Rockland County Health Department as soon as possible at 845-364-2594. After business hours and on weekends, call 845-364-8600.

