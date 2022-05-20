Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Possible Monkeypox Case Under Investigation In New York

Joe Lombardi
A possible case of monkeypox is now under investigation in New York.
The patient is currently in being treated at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, according to a statement from the New York City Health Department.

"All the appropriate isolation protocols are being followed," the department said on Thursday, May 19. "The Health Department’s Public Health Lab will conduct preliminary tests, which — if positive — will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmatory testing."

The Department said its epidemiologists will follow up with any individual who may have been in contact with the patient while infectious. 

Monkeypox is uncommon in the United States, but — in the rare circumstance where a positive case is identified — usually presents as a flu-like illness accompanied by swelling of the lymph nodes and followed by rash on the face and body, according to the CDC. Other symptoms include fever, chills, and muscle aches.

The news comes a day after the Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced on Wednesday, May 18, that it confirmed a single monkeypox virus infection in the state, the first such case in the US in 2022.

