Possible Contamination Leads To Recall Of 43,000 Pounds Of Ground Beef

Thousands of pounds of ground beef products have been recalled due to concerns of potential contamination.

U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Michigan-based JBS Plainwell, Inc. has recalled 43,292 pounds of ground beef that may be contaminated with pieces of hard plastic.

The ground beef loaf products were produced on March 20. and have the establishment number “EST. 562M” inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed on the bottom of the label.

Recalled items include:

1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “fresh from Meijer GROUND BEEF 80% LEAN 20% FAT” with case code 47283 and a sell-by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label;

1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “fresh from Meijer GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN 15% FAT” with case code 47285 and a sell-by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label;

1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “fresh from Meijer GROUND BEEF 90% LEAN 10% FAT” with case code 47290 and a sell-by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label;

1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “LEAN GROUND BEEF” with case code 42093 and a sell-by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label;

1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “CERTIFIED GROUND SIRLOIN” with case code 42090 and a sell-by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label;

1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “CERTIFIED GROUND ROUND” with case code 42085 and a sell-by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label;

1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “Fresh! BLACK ANGUS GROUND CHUCK” with case code 42283 and a sell-by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label;

1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “CERTIFIED GROUND CHUCK” with case code 81631 and a sell-by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label;

1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “GROUND BEEF” with case code 81629 and a sell-by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.

The problem in the product was discovered following two complaints of green hard plastic in the ground beef products. FSIS was notified on April 5. There has been no reports of any injuries or adverse reactions from consuming the products.

The recall has been classified as a “Class II,” which means it “ is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.