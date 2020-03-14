Positive Test At College In Area Gives Hudson Valley 197 COVID-19 Cases; Trump Awaits Results

Counties in the Hudson Valley, including Westchester, now account for 197 of 525 cases in New York State.

The fourth positive case of the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dutchess County has been confirmed as being a member of the community at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson.

Dutchess County announced the positive result early Saturday afternoon, March 14, just hours after the first New York state resident died of COVID-19, an 82-year-old woman with underlying respiratory issues in New York City.

The breakdown through the state is now as follows:

Albany County: 3 (1 new)

Broome County: 1

Delaware County: 1

Dutchess County: 4

Herkimer County: 1

Monroe County: 2

Nassau County: 68 (17 new)

New York City: 213 (59 new)

Orange County: 6 (3 new)

Rockland County: 10 (1 new)

Saratoga: 3

Schenectady: 1

Suffolk County: 33 (3 new)

Tioga County: 1 (1 new)

Tompkins County: 1 (1 new)

Ulster County: 5

Westchester County: 172 (14 new)

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday he will sign an executive order to help relieve the economic impact of COVID-19 on workers and assure school aid for schools that have been directed to close.

As part of the order, the state will waive the seven-day waiting period for workers in shared work programs to claim unemployment insurance for those that have been put out of work by COVID-19.

The order will also eliminate the aid penalty for schools directed to close by state or local officials or those closed under a state or local declaration of emergency that do not meet 180-day requirements if they are unable to make up school days.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said he took a test for COVID-19 on Friday night, March 13 and is awaiting results.

Vice President Mike Pence announced travel restrictions on the United Kingdom and Ireland as COVID-19 cases there increase.

The person who tested COVID-19 positive in the Bard community had interaction with faculty and students, according to the Dutchess County Department of Behavioral & Community Health.

County public health professionals are working in coordination with Bard College and are conducting contact investigations.

“While we are not generally disclosing locations of cases out of an abundance of respect for the privacy of these individuals and their rights under HIPAA laws," Dutchess County Behavioral & Community Health Commissioner Dr. Anil Vaidian said, "we are confirming this location as it is a college campus where there are close interactions and the individual was known to be in contact with numerous people on the campus.

"Bard College will be doing outreach to those in contact with the individual and we will engage in monitoring protocol.”

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said, “As coronavirus cases continue to be a part of the new normal for the time being, we can all be part of the care and support for those who are ill.

"For most people, cases of coronavirus will be mild and individuals will be able to rest and recover at home.

"Stay home if you don’t feel well. If you know someone who is not feeling well, offer ways to help support them- whether it is childcare, a run to the grocery store, or other needs - and enable them to stay at home.

"Providing these supports will help lessen the spread in our community."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.