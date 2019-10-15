Contact Us
Pork, Turkey Sausage Products Recalled Due To Mislabeling

Zak Failla
Pork and turkey sausage products have been recalled due to mislabeling.
Thousands of pounds of raw and ready-to-eat sausage products are being recalled because they contain sheep and pork casings that were not announced on the label.

California-based YOUBITE, LLC, is recalling approximately 7,197 pounds of sausage and turkey products due to the misbranding, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

Recalled items include:

  • 0.8-pound vacuum-sealed packages containing fully cooked, ready-to-eat, “YOUBITE Rheinlaender Fully cooked and smoked pork links” with lot numbers that end in “100918” through “100919”.
  • 0.8-pound vacuum-sealed packages containing raw “YOUBITE Irish Bratwurst” sausages with lot numbers that end in “100918” through “100919”.
  • 0.75-pound vacuum-sealed packages containing raw “YOUBITE German Lollipop Bratwurst” sausages with lot numbers that end in “100918” through “100919”.
  • 1-pound vacuum-sealed packages containing fully cooked, ready-to-eat, “YOUBITE Turkey Knacks Wieners” with lot numbers that end in “100918” through “100919”.
  • 1-pound vacuum-sealed packages containing fully cooked, ready-to-eat “YOUBITE Nurnbergs Turkey Brats” with lot numbers that end in “100918” through “100919”.
  • 1-pound vacuum-sealed packages containing fully cooked, ready-to-eat, “YOUBITE Grillwurst Turkey Brats” with lot numbers that end in “100918” through “100919”.
  • 1-pound vacuum-sealed packages containing fully cooked, ready-to-eat, “YOUBITE Spicy Grillwurst Turkey Bratwurst” with lot numbers that end in “100918” through “100919”.

According to FSIS, the recalled products were produced between Oct. 8 last year and Wednesday, Oct. 9 this year. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “M-45475” or “P-45475” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The recall has been classified as “Class II,” which means it is “a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.”

FSIS discovered the issue during a routine inspection of YOUBITE. There have been no confirmed reports of any adverse reactions from consumers eating the products.

