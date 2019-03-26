Pork Skin Products Recalled Due To Misbranding, Undeclared Ingredients

The USDA has recalled a pork skin product that were mislabeled and failed to meet federal safety requirements.

North Carolina-based Two Brothers Pork Skins announced that it is recalled an undetermined amount of pork skin products that were produced without meeting the federal requirements to develop and implement hazard analysis and system of preventive controls to improve the safety of the products, also known as Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the recall is “due to the omission of safe handling instructions on the package; and due to misbranding.”

The recalled items include:

16-oz. (1-lb.) plastic (semi-translucent) containers of “TWO BROTHERS DOS HERMANOS CUERITOS PORK SKIN IN BRINE” on the label;

1-lbs. (16-oz.) clear, vacuum-sealed packages containing “TWO BROTHERS DOS HERMANOS CHiCHARRON PRENSADO Fried Pork Skins” on the label;

15-lbs. (240-oz.) clear, vacuum-sealed packages containing “TWO BROTHERS DOS HERMANOS CHiCHARRON PRENSADO Fried Pork Skins” on the label.

The Prensado products contained tomato puree, chorizo powder, vinegar, orange juice, garlic, black pepper, onion and spices, which were not declared on the product labels. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EAST. 40259” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped to distributors and retail locations.

FSIS was notified of the problem by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services when they identified the product with missing ingredients on the label at a retail location.

The recall has been assigned as a “Class I,” which means “it is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.” There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the chicken fried rice product, though FSIS noted that some product may be frozen in some consumers’ freezers.

