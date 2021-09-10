Popular Area Bakery Vandalized

A popular Hudson Valley bakery which is known for its cakes and baked goods has been vandalized for a second time in just a month.

The Dutchess County favorite Sweetbakes Cafe in the Village of Wappingers Falls was first vandalized on On Sunday, Aug. 22.

On Wednesday, Sept. 8, the shop shared the news that it had been broken into again and cakes and baked goods were destroyed.

"It is unfortunate to report out to our customers and followers that our storefront was once again targeted in the early morning hours of Wednesday our window showing our logo advertisement was vandalized," the bakery said on Instagram.

A can of paint was used to break the front window and then once inside, the vandals began to destroy the cakes and other merchandise.

The business has surveillance and has reported the issue to the police department, but they believe the vandals are using "blind areas of the building," to navigate.

"The perpetrator(s) are using blind areas of the building to navigate which leads us to believe they know the building and or relate to current or past tenants," they said.

Now, they are asking the public for help with the problem and are also asking if someone has a problem with them.

"Let us ask NOW who has a problem with us?"

The break-ins have set the business behind schedule and they are apologizing to customers who haven't heard from them, saying it was hard to keep up with orders while dealing with all of the damage.

The owners said the plan is to keep their current posted hours and to work to meet the needs of their customers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wappingers Police Department at 845-297-1011.

