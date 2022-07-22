Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: 'You're Done': NY GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Lee Zeldin Attacked By Man With Pointed Weapon
News

Polio Vaccination Clinics Scheduled In Rockland After First Case In US In Nearly A Decade

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Polio vaccinations will begin Friday, July 22 after a person in Rockland County contracted the disease.
Polio vaccinations will begin Friday, July 22 after a person in Rockland County contracted the disease. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Arek Socha

Polio vaccination clinics have been scheduled in Rockland County after the first US case of the disease in nearly a decade surfaced in the county.

To help combat any spread, the Rockland County Health Department will be offering polio vaccinations Friday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Pomona Health Complex, 50 Sanatorium Road, Pomona, in Building A. 

A second clinic will be held at the same location on Monday, July 25, from 1 to 4 p.m.

To pre-register for an appointment, visit: HERE

Walk-ins are welcome. For help making an appointment, call: 845-238-1956.

These clinics are for anyone who is unvaccinated, has not completed the polio vaccination series, or is at high risk for contracting polio even if they have completed the primary series. 

Vaccinations are also available through local health care providers.

Polio is a viral disease that may affect the neurologic system, causing muscle weakness and, in some cases, resulting in paralysis or death.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.