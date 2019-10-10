Contact Us
Police: Wanted Man Flees Into Rockland Target, Throws Drugs, Fights Cops

Kathy Reakes
Derrick McMullin
Derrick McMullin Photo Credit: Spring Valley Police

A 52-year-old man wanted on a warrant ran from police officers as they attempted to arrest him and into a Target store where a large struggle took place.

The incident occurred around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, when two Spring Valley Police officers were on patrol in the Spring Valley Market Place when they spotted Derrick McMullin who was wanted for numerous traffic-related offenses, said Spring Valley Officer Matthew Galli.

When the officers attempted to serve the warrant on McMullin he fled on foot and ran into the Target store, Galli said.

As he fled from officers, the Spring Valley resident began discarding a large number of drugs including crack cocaine, Buprenorphine, and Naloxone, he added.

Officers were able to apprehend McMullin in the store where he violently fought with officers and resisted arrest, Gallie said.

There were no injuries to shoppers or employees.

McMullin was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental administration.

He is being held at the Rockland County Correctional Facility without bail.

The Clarkstown Police K9 Unit and the Rockland County Narcotics Task Force assisted in the investigation.

