Police are searching for a burglar who was captured on the security camera of the homeowner he robbed.

The burglar, who robbed a Village of Monticello home late last month appears to be white and has a tattoo on his right calf. He was driving what appears to be a 2013-2015 Toyota Rav4 with gold New York State license plates, Ramapo Police said.

If you recognize this man, contact the detective bureau at 357-2400 x4356.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.