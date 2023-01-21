Police Search For Man Who Allegedly Tried To Lure Children At Diner In Orange County

State police are conducting an investigation into a claim that a man allegedly attempted to lure children into a bathroom at an area diner.

The incident took place in Orange County at the Cup and Saucer Diner in Pine Bush on Thursday, Jan. 19, according to state police.

Crawford Police said on Facebook they were aware of the incident from a social media post and have identified a man and transferred the investigation to the state police.

The man reportedly attempted to lure the children by offering them money and was stopped from entering the bathroom with the children by their grandmother, according to published media reports.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

