Police Officer Injured In Hudson Valley Crash Expected To Make Full Recovery

The area police officer who had to be airlifted to the Westchester Medical Center after being involved in a crash this week is expected to make a full recovery.

Town of Woodbury Police Officer James Tremper’s police cruiser went the road in Orange County at approximately 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at the intersection of Timber Trail and Ridge Road in Woodbury, police said. He was reportedly attempting to pull over a driver when he went off-road struck the tree.

Tremper has since had surgery to repair multiple broken bones in his leg, police said, and he is expected to make a full recovery and get released this week.

Tremper was on-duty at the time of the crash. Investigators are currently attempting to track down the other driver involved in the crash, who drove away.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash has been asked to contact investigators at the Woodbury Police Department by calling (845) 928-2341. Check Daily Voice for updates.

