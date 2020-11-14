Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police Issue Alert For Man Who Went Missing More Than A Week Ago In Area

Daily Voice
Wayne R. Rogers
Wayne R. Rogers Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 65-year-old woman has gone missing in Northern Westchester and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Wayne R. Rogers of Croton-on-Hudson was last seen in the Yorktown area on Friday, Nov. 6.

He is known to operate a gray 2012 Toyota Camry with NY registration FRN6028.

He is 5-foot-7, and weighs about 230 pounds, police said. Clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Wayne Rogers is asked to please contact the New York State Police at 914-769-2600. 

