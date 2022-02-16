Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Police Investigating Death Of LEGOLAND Worker In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
LEGOLAND in Goshen.
LEGOLAND in Goshen. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

New York State Police are investigating the death of an employee while he was working at LEGOLAND's Hudson Valley location.

Orange County resident Shane Roy Gunser, age 33, of Washingtonville, died on Saturday, Feb. 5 at the theme park while working as a chief hotel maintenance engineer at the park in Goshen.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, Gunser's death does not appear to be drug-related and no foul play is suspected.

Investigators are awaiting a determination as to the cause of death from the medical examiner's office, Nevel said. 

Nevel did not say if his death was work-related.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

