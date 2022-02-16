Police Investigating Death Of LEGOLAND Worker In Hudson Valley

New York State Police are investigating the death of an employee while he was working at LEGOLAND's Hudson Valley location.

Orange County resident Shane Roy Gunser, age 33, of Washingtonville, died on Saturday, Feb. 5 at the theme park while working as a chief hotel maintenance engineer at the park in Goshen.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, Gunser's death does not appear to be drug-related and no foul play is suspected.

Investigators are awaiting a determination as to the cause of death from the medical examiner's office, Nevel said.

Nevel did not say if his death was work-related.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.