Police Investigating Anti-Gay Graffiti At Rockland County Pride Building

Police are investigating after anti-gay graffiti written in large blue letters was found on the front of the Rockland County Pride Center in Nyack.

Orangetown Police said the incident of graffiti/criminal mischief was reported around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Officers responded to the scene, along with the Rockland County's Sheriff's Office to investigate what police are calling a "bias crime," said Orangetown Police Capt. Michael Shannon.

Center officials issued a statement regarding the vandalism: "Incidents of hateful graffiti, threats, and intimidation are rising at LGBTQ+ community centers around the country," the Center said. "We see it locally in threats against the Pride Center for working with schools. No matter what happens: We’re here. We’re queer. Period."

Rockland County Executive Ed Day responding to the incident said: "Let me be abundantly clear ... Hate has no home in Rockland County. I am disgusted by this type of vandalism surfacing here in Rockland and condemn it in the strongest possible terms."

The center plans to hold a "Stand with Pride: ‘We’re Here’ Rally" at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at the center located at 28 S. Franklin Street, Nyack.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has information regarding this incident should contact the Orangetown Police Department at 845-359-3700.

