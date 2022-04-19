Police ID Person Of Interest In Murder Of NY Mom Found In Duffel Bag Stabbed 58 Times

Gruesome new details are coming to light in connection with a New York woman who was found stuffed in a duffel bag on a walking path in Queens as police sources reveal the woman was stabbed 58 times and have identified a person of interest in the case.

The body of Orsolya Gaal, age 51, was found around 8 a.m., Saturday, April 16, in Forest Hills, Queens, by two walkers in the area after a blood trail led to her home at 72-24 Juno St., said the NYPD.

Law enforcement sources told NBC News 4 New York that Gaal was stabbed some 58 times in the neck, torso, and left arm.

The sources also revealed she had wounds to her hands in an attempt to fight off her attacker.

In addition, multiple law enforcement sources told NBC New York that a man who knew the victim and had access to her home has been identified as a person of interest.

NYPD officials declined to confirm the information.

Gaal, a mother of two, was last seen on Friday night when she told her 13-year-old son Leo she was going out with friends.

After the discovery of his mother's body, Leo was handcuffed and questioned by NYPD before being released later Saturday.

Gaal's husband and older son were out of town on a college visit at the time of the crime.

Investigators believe that Gaal was attacked in her basement, while the 13-year-old son was on the top floor of the home.

In a chilling twist to the story, Gaal's husband, Howard Klein, reported receiving a text from her phone after the crime saying the killing was revenge for her sending him to jail years ago and "your whole family is next," the Daily Mail reported.

It is unclear what incident in the past the person was referring to in the text message.

On Tuesday, April 19, NYPD officials said no arrests have been made in the case but declined to say if there was a suspect, although, on Monday, they said there were no suspects.

