Police Department In Hudson Valley Given New E-Bike To Aid Community Policing

A Westchester police department has been given a new E-Bike to help them in their patrols.

The E-Bike was given to the Yonkers Police Department on Wednesday, Oct. 19 by the Yonkers Downtown/Waterfront Business Improvement District, which wanted to give back to the city's police, according to a Facebook post from the group.

The bike will "help officers conduct more efficient and effective patrols as well as connect more directly with the community in Yonkers downtown," the group said.

The group also said that having officers patrol on E-Bikes would allow residents to have more personal relationships with officers.

Patroling on E-Bikes also allows officers to "expand their patrol area to cover more ground," maneuver tight spaces and rough terrain, and increase response time, as the bikes can travel up to 30 miles per hour, the group said.

The E-Bike is the third one to be used by the Yonkers Police Department, according to the group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.