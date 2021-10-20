Plane That Burned After Takeoff Carried Baseball Fans Bound For Playoff Game In Boston

Baseball fans headed to the Red Sox-Houston ALCS Game 4 at Fenway Park in Boston escaped serious injury when the plane they were aboard crashed and caught on fire.

The crash took place around 10 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, Oct. 19, in Houston, Texas, not too far from the Houston Executive Airport, said the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The owner of the plane told ABC 5 WCBV-TV in Boston, he and his friends were heading for the game when the plane crashed as it was taking off.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Stephen Woodard told the news station the plane had trouble on takeoff and did not leave the ground before skidding to a stop and catching fire.

Woodward said 21 people were on board, including 18 passengers and three crew members.

All were able to get off the plane with only minor injuries. Two people were transported to the hospital.

ABC 13 KTRK-TV in Houston said the FAA preliminarily identified the aircraft as a McDonnell Douglas MD-87.

