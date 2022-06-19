Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

PIP In Stony Point Reopens Following Hours-Long Closure After Crash

Daily Voice
Palisades Parkway in Stony Point.
Palisades Parkway in Stony Point. Photo Credit: Google Maps

This story has been updated.

A stretch of the Palisades Parkway has reopened after a serious crash reportedly involving a downed tree and a car.

The closure in Rockland, which started around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, June 19, on the northbound side in Stony Point, was between Route 210/Gate Hill Road (Exit 15) and Lake Welch Drive (Exit 16).

The roadway reopened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

Details on the crash have not yet been released by state police.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.