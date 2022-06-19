PIP In Stony Point Reopens Following Hours-Long Closure After Crash

This story has been updated.

A stretch of the Palisades Parkway has reopened after a serious crash reportedly involving a downed tree and a car.

The closure in Rockland, which started around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, June 19, on the northbound side in Stony Point, was between Route 210/Gate Hill Road (Exit 15) and Lake Welch Drive (Exit 16).

The roadway reopened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

Details on the crash have not yet been released by state police.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

