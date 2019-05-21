Contact Us
Pink Flamingo On Hudson? It Was All Part Of Pepsi Marketing Campaign

Joe Lombardi
The pink flamingo on the Hudson.
The pink flamingo on the Hudson. Photo Credit: Pepsi

Did you see it?

A huge, six-stories tall inflatable pink flamingo on top of a vessel made its way up the Hudson River.

Pushed on a barge by a tugboat, the helium-filled bird was first spotted around 8 a.m. Monday, May 20 during the height of the morning commute.

It was all part of a Pepsi "Always Pool Ready" campaign to celebrate the unofficial start of summer, the soft drink manufacturer said.

"We are so excited to work with Instagram and bring some of their newest technology directly to our most loyal consumers," said Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing, Pepsi. "We know our fans love sharing their favorite moments on social media, and the summertime lends itself to so many post-worthy moments and occasions."

The marketing maneuver prompted numerous posts on social media, many with the hashtag #summergram.

