Photos: Westchester Comes Together In Show Of Support After Anti-Semitic Attack In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
Members of the community and local and state law enforcement and elected officials came together after a violent stabbing attack in Monsey. Photo Credit: Chabad of Westchester County
A gathering showing support for the victims of an alleged hate-crime attack in Monsey. Photo Credit: Chabad of Westchester County
Police Commissioner David Chong and Rabbi Avrohom. Photo Credit: Chabad of Westchester County

Members of the Westchester Jewish community and others attended a special event to show support for five people stabbed in Rockland County over the weekend during an attack during a Hanukkah celebration.

The ceremony, held Sunday, Dec. 29, was organized and led by Rabbi Avrohom Butman of Chabad of Westchester County, and was attended by more than 100 people and dignitaries, as well as numerous police officers, firefighters, and elected officials.

During the event, the Menorah lighting, which took place at Tibbits Park in the heart of White Plains, Rabbi Butman highlighted the eternal lesson of the Menorah, which is that light always triumphs over darkness.

"No matter how much darkness we may see around us, we must always remember that just a small candle dispels much darkness," he said.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer then shared words of support for the Jewish community and was honored with lighting the ’Shamash’, the first candle of the Menorah.

"In times where darkness seems to have the upper hand, it was truly heartening to see the whole community come together in a ceremony that reminds us that light will always triumph over darkness," Butman added.

Similar events were held throughout the area including in Monsey where the attack occurred.

