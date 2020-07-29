Photos: Massive, Near 400-Pound Bull Shark Caught Off Long Island Coast

A Long Island fisherman reeled in a massive bull shark off the coast of a Long Island beach.

Manhasset resident TJ Minutillo pulled in an eight-foot bull shark on Saturday, July 25 while fishing at Nickerson Beach. The catch-of-the-week is estimated to be between 375 and 400 pounds.

Minutillo, who said he has caught hundreds of sharks in the region, said he and friends often frequent area beaches to go fishing for sharks, though this was the biggest and the first bull shark that he’s caught in New York.

In total, Minutillo estimated he has caught around 300 sharks since he began going big-game fishing, calling it “a ton of fun to do,” as he made his way back to Long Beach to seek out some new sharks on Wednesday, July 29.

