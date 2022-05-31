Person Fatally Struck By Train In Hudson Valley

An investigation is underway after an individual was fatally struck by a train in the Hudson Valley over the weekend.

A person was hit by a northbound Metro-North train in Dutchess County between New Hamburg and Poughkeepsie at 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 29, according to representatives from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The individual died at the scene, MTA said.

Representatives did not release the identity or any details about the person who died.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.