Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Perdue Recalls Ready-to-Eat Chicken Products

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Perdue is recalling a gluten-free chicken breast product.
Perdue is recalling a gluten-free chicken breast product. Photo Credit: USDA

Perdue announced that it is recalling 495 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that the Georgia-based company is recalling the product, which contains wheat, which is undeclared on the product label.

FSIS said that the products are labeled as gluten-free chicken breast tenders but contain chicken nugget products. The items were produced on Friday, Aug. 30.

The product subject to recall are: 22-oz. resealable plastic bags containing “Simply Smart Organics CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS GLUTEN FREE” with “Best By: 08 29 20,” UPC Bar Code: 0-72745-80489-2, and timestamps of 00:30 to 01:00.

The recall has been labeled “Class II,” which mean it is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.

According to FSIS, the problem was discovered when the company received two consumer complaints regarding the mislabeled product. There have been no confirmed reports of any adverse reactions from consumers who ate the products.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.