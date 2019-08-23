Contact Us
News

Pearl River Road Closed Following Single-Vehicle Crash

Kathy Reakes
A section of N. Middletown Road is closed due to a crash.
A section of N. Middletown Road is closed due to a crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A major roadway in Pearl River is closed following a vehicle crash that resulted in an area power outage in Pearl River.

The Orangetown Police Department said N. Middletown Road will remain closed until 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 23, between Hovencamp and Towline roads following the crash that took place around 4 a.m.

The vehicle struck a utility pole and as a result, local residents and businesses may experience periodic power outages while Orange & Rockland Utilities replace the pole.

