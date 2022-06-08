Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Peanut Butter Snack Sold At Walgreens Recalled Due To Possible Salmonella Contamination

Nicole Valinote
The recalled product
The recalled product Photo Credit: F&S Fresh Foods/FDA

A peanut butter snack product sold in Walgreens stores is being recalled because it may be contaminated with Salmonella. 

F&S Produce Co. is recalling a limited quantity of its Protein Power Snack because it contains a cup of 0.75oz JIF peanut butter which could be contaminated with Salmonella, the company announced on Tuesday, June 7.

The recalled products were distributed in Walgreens stores in New York and New Jersey, according to the announcement. 

The product is currently past its expiration date, and the last lot of recalled products have a Best By date of 05/28/22, which is located on the front label, F&S Produce Co. said. 

The company said no illnesses have been linked to the recalled products, but the peanut butter used to make the product has illnesses associated with it.

"The recall was as the result of F&S receiving some of the affected lots of JIF Peanut Butter which J.M. Smucker Co has recalled," the announcement reads. "The company has ceased the production and distribution of the product as FDA and the company continue their investigation."

F&S Produce Co. urged consumers to return the recalled products to the place of purchase for a refund.

