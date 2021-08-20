Contact Us
Passenger Found Guilty Of Fatal Stabbing Of Driver After Argument In Area

Byron Stinson
Byron Stinson Photo Credit: Yonkers Police Department

A 39-year-old man will spend time behind bars after being found guilty to the fatal stabbing of another man in a parked car following a three-week trial.

Yonkers resident Byron Stinson was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, for his role in the 2019 stabbing death of another man while the two were doing drugs.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that at approximately 4:30 a.m. on April 24, 2019, Stinson and Yonkers resident Michael Federico were sitting in a parked car on Whetstone Avenue in Yonkers using narcotics.

The two men argued and Stinson fatally stabbed Federico in the neck with a kitchen knife. Stinson fled the scene, and Federico got out of the car and collapsed on the sidewalk. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police investigators in Yonkers identified Stinson as a suspect and he later surrendered himself into custody at the Yonkers Police Department. He has been remanded since his arrest.

“A life was needlessly lost the night of Byron Stinson’s callous attack,” Rocah said. “This verdict underscores the importance of holding violent criminals accountable and our commitment to getting justice for any family who has ever had to unnecessarily mourn the loss of a loved one.”

When he is sentenced, Stinson, a predicate felony offender, will face a minimum of between three to six years and a maximum of 7.5 to 15 years in state prison. 

