'Park Outside:' Ford Recalling 39,000 SUVs Due To Fire Hazard

Owners of certain Ford SUVs are being advised to keep their trucks out of the garage due to a risk of under the hood fires that could quickly spread.

The automaker announced that it is recalling 39,013 Ford Expedition and Navigators that were built between Dec. 1, 2020, and April 30, 2021, after receiving complaints of under the hood fires.

According to the company, customers of certain 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs – built over a four-month period between late 2020 and early 2021 – should park their vehicles outside and away from structures while Ford investigates the cause of underhood fires.

As of Thursday, May 19, there have been 16 reported incidents following an investigation that was launched on Thursday, March 24.

“These vehicles may pose a risk of underhood fire, including while the vehicle is parked and off,” the company announced. "As of Ford’s filing with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), there have been no reported incidents with vehicles built before or after these dates.”

The incidents are believed to originate in the rear of the engine compartment near the passenger side of the vehicle, though no official cause has been established.

Ford said that 14 of the 16 incidents happened on vehicles owned by rental companies in multiple locations, and two were customer vehicles. Of the incidents, 12 happened while the vehicle was parked and off, one reportedly while the vehicle was parked and on, and three reportedly while the vehicle was in motion.

The company said that it is "treating this recall with a high sense of urgency and will communicate to customers – via FordPass and Lincoln Way app and mail – as soon as it finalizes the list of owners and addresses within the recalled vehicle population.”

Ford has not advised that owners stop driving the vehicle under the recall, and no crashes have been reported regarding the issue that led to the recall.

One injury has been reported.

“We are working around-the-clock to determine the root cause of this issue and subsequent remedy so that customers can continue to enjoy using their vehicles” Jeffrey Marentic the General Manager of Ford Passenger Vehicles said in a statement. “We recognize the importance of staying in touch with our customers until we resolve this matter.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.