Parents Of Fugitive Fiancé Are 'Being Tortured In Their Own Home,' Family Attorney Says

An attorney for the parents of Brian Laundrie says his parents are being "tortured" by protesters outside their Florida home.

Attorney Steven Bertolino told the Insider On Tuesday, Oct. 19 Chris and Roberta Laundrie are "being tortured in their own home by these protesters outside."

Brian Laundrie, a 23-year-old Long Island native, the sole person of interest in the disappearance and killing of Gabby Petito, hasn't been seen in more than a month after returning to his North Port, Florida home in Sarasota County on Wednesday, July 1.

Currently, there is a nationwide manhunt for the man who drove Petito's van to Florida by himself, using her credit and debit cards on his trip home from Wyoming, according to a criminal warrant.

Since his disappearance and the discovery of Petito's body in the mountains of Wyoming, the protesters have gathered daily at the home taunting the parents and leaving signs on their lawn, including photos of Petito, who was strangled to death sometime in late August, according to the Teton County (Wyoming) Coroner.

Bertolino, of Long Island, told the Insider the parents "are being followed when performing basic tasks like food shopping."

"They are being harassed with lawsuits for a $40 sign that was more than likely on their property and should be considered litter," said Bertolino.

The attorney added: "And all of the foregoing is occurring when they have no idea whether their son is alive or not."

Since his disappearance, police have concentrated their search on a nature reserve near their home where Laundrie said he was going for a hike.

The FBI, the lead on the case, said they have received thousands of tips and tracking down as many "credible" sightings as possible.

At the same time, Petito's parents, who recently traveled to Wyoming to pick up her remains, are begging the Laundrie's to talk to them or law enforcement about their son's actions and what he said since returning to Florida without Petito.

