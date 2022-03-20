Contact Us
Pancake & Waffle Mix Recall Issued Due To Possible Contamination

Nicole Valinote
A company has recalled a pancake and waffle mix product that may be contaminated with fragments of cable.

Continental Mills announced on Saturday, March 19, that it is recalling a single lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix after fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were found in some products.

The company said the recalled products have a "Best By Date" of 09/01/2023, a UPC of 078742370828, or Lot code KX2063.

The recalled products were distributed across the United States at Walmart stores, Continental Mills said. 

The company said no contaminated products or injuries have been reported by consumers to date.

Consumers are asked to dispose of the products or return them to the store.

