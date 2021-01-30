Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Owner Of Area Tax Preparation Business Admits To Scam IRS Of $500K

Kathy Reakes
A Hudson Valley man was sentenced to six months in prison for fraudulently filing tax returns for himself and his clients.
A Hudson Valley man was sentenced to six months in prison for fraudulently filing tax returns for himself and his clients. Photo Credit: qimono via Pixabay

A Hudson Valley tax preparer and the owner of Eversley Tax has been sentenced to six months in prison for preparing false and fraudulent income tax returns.

Eversley Barrett, of New Windsor, was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 29, to prison time after pleading guilty to 16 counts of an 84-count indictment, said Audrey Strauss, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

“Eversley Barrett abused his position of trust as a tax preparer by filing false tax returns on behalf of his clients and himself," said Strauss. "He caused over half a million dollars in losses to the IRS, all for his own unjust enrichment." 

According to Strauss, Barrett included, among other things, tens of thousands of dollars of false and fraudulent deductions for business expenses and gifts to charity on tax returns he prepared for himself and his clients. 

He also failed to report on his own personal tax returns over $300,000 in receipts that he received for his tax preparation services from 2012 through 2015.

As confirmed by IRS audits Barrett's actions resulted in a loss to the IRS of more than $500,000, Strauss said.

In addition to the prison term, Barrett was also sentenced to three years of supervised release, including an obligation to pay the IRS over $573,000 in back taxes, interest, and penalties.

