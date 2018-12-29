Orange County Reports Two Possible Measles Exposure Locations

Orange County government officials announced additional cases of measles in the county, along with two possible exposure areas.

Health officials are notifying residents of two locations where a person with measles was in public and could have exposed others including at Satmar Meats of KJ in Monroe on Dec. 20 between 4:30 and 8 p.m. and on Dec. 25, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Rockland Kosher Supermarket at 27 Orchard St., in Monsey.

If a person is immune to measles, it is unlikely that he or she would become ill if exposed, the health department said.

A person is considered immune if he or she was born before Jan. 1, 1957 and has received two doses of the MMR vaccine or has a lab test confirming immunity.

Those individuals who are not immune or not sure if they have been vaccinated are at risk of developing measles. Symptoms include a fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis (reddened eyes) and/or a runny nose. Symptoms usually appear in 10-12 days after exposure but may begin as early as seven days or take as long as 21 days.

The Orange County Health Department recommends all patrons of Satmar Meats of KJ should monitor for signs and symptoms of measles through Jan. 1, 2019.

"If you do become ill, you should seek appropriate medical care immediately," the department said.

Do not go to work, school or other public places; notify the local health department where you live about your possible exposure to measles.

Individuals who are not certain if they are immune to measles, or unsure of their MMR vaccination status, should receive an MMR vaccine as soon as possible.

Common complications from measles include diarrhea, ear infections, and pneumonia. Measles can cause serious illness requiring hospitalization. Some people will die from complications. Measles during pregnancy increases the risk of early labor, miscarriage and low birth weight infants. Measles can be more severe in people with weak immune systems.

There are currently seven cases in Orange County and 96 in Rockland County.

If you have any questions or concerns, please call the local health department in the county where you live or by calling the New York State Department of Health toll-free Measles Information Line at (888) 364-4837.

