North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Orange County Man ID'd As Victim Of Fatal Route 17 Crash

Kathy Reakes
The truck that hit and killed a man walking along Route 17 in Wallkill. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A man who was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer in North Orange County was a local resident.

According to News 12, the man hit while walking on the shoulder of Route 17 in Wallkill on Tuesday, Dec. 1, was a 70-year-old Orange County man.

State police said they are not releasing the name per the family's request.

The man reportedly stepped into the right lane when he was struck and state police say the driver, who stopped and called 911, was at this time not considered at fault.

State police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or anyone walking along State Route 17 around that time to please contact the state police at the Middletown barracks at 845-344-5300 and reference SJS- 9955497.

