North Rockland Daily Voice

News

Orange County Man Arraigned On Child Sexual Abuse Charges

Zak Failla
Vladimir Archer was arraigned in Orange County Court on sexual abuse charges.
Vladimir Archer was arraigned in Orange County Court on sexual abuse charges. Photo Credit: File

An Orange County man is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a minor.

Vladimir Archer, 43, of Campbell Hall, was arraigned this week in Orange County Court on charges that include predatory sexual assault against a child and second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child. He has reportedly pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors have alleged that Archer sexually abused a minor under the age of 13 on multiple occasion. The child was also found to allegedly have pornography on his computer.

Following his arraignment, Archer was released on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 8 to respond to the charges.

