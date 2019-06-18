Orange County Man Arraigned On Child Sexual Abuse Charges

An Orange County man is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a minor.

Vladimir Archer, 43, of Campbell Hall, was arraigned this week in Orange County Court on charges that include predatory sexual assault against a child and second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child. He has reportedly pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors have alleged that Archer sexually abused a minor under the age of 13 on multiple occasion. The child was also found to allegedly have pornography on his computer.

Following his arraignment, Archer was released on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 8 to respond to the charges.

