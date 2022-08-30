Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: 30-Acre Wildfire Believed To Be Ignited By Lightning Strike Breaks Out At Park In Hudson Valley
News

Oops! Box Of Live Reptiles Mailed To Wrong Address In Region

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Some Port Chester residents got quite a shock after mistakenly receiving a box of live reptiles.
Some Port Chester residents got quite a shock after mistakenly receiving a box of live reptiles. Photo Credit: Port Chester Police Department

Some Westchester residents got quite a shock after mistakenly receiving a box of live reptiles.

Police in Port Chester said several lizards and iguanas were accidentally delivered to the wrong address.

“If you lost your lizards and iguanas we have them at the PD,” the department wrote in a Facebook post Sunday, Aug. 28. 

“Needless to say the addressee was quite startled when they opened the box,” reads the post.

Police said after catching all of the animals, they secured them until a local animal sanctuary could pick them up for safekeeping.

The department ended the post by saying, “Everyday is different here in PC!”

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.