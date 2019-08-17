One Killed, One Missing After Plane With Three Aboard Crashes Into House Near Area Airport

One person was killed and another is unaccounted for after a twin-engine plane with three people aboard crashed into a home near a public-access airport in the area, igniting a fire in the house.

First reports of the incident in Dutchess County came at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.

The plane, identified by the FAA as a Cessna 303, departed from Orange County Airport and stopped to refuel at Sky Acres in LaGrangeville. It was leaving Sky Acres en route to Republic Airport, located in East Farmingdale in Nassau County, when it crashed into a house on South Smith Road in Lagrangeville.

Earlier reports had said the plane had departed from Republic Airport.

The crash scene is about a mile south of Sky Acres Airport and just east of the Taconic State Parkway.

The person killed was one of three men in the plane, police said.

One woman who was in the house has life-threatening injuries, and one man in the home is unaccounted for while another woman was uninjured, state police said.

Three dogs, a pair of golden retrievers and a Newfoundland, are also missing.

Hundreds of emergency responders are at the scene, with fire trucks, ambulances and state and local police vehicles throughout the area, and numerous road closures in the area.

“We pray for all those involved in the plane crash," Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said in a statement.

Molinaro said Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response, the Union Vale Fire Department, along with multiple other agencies remain on the scene and "we are grateful to all of our local first responders here at the site and those providing support."

"Many of these men and women expected to be in Red Hook celebrating the annual tradition of the Dutchess County Volunteer Firemen’s Association County Convention Parade," Molinaro said. "Instead, they once again answer the call of duty. We pray for their safety as they respond to this critical event.”

