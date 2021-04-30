Officer Found Guilty Of Killing His Ex-Wife In Area

A former correction officer in the area has been convicted for the stabbing death of his ex-wife.

Timothy Alexander, age 35, of Poughkeepsie, was found guilty by a jury of the murder of his ex-wife, Terrie DeGelormo, in the town of Wappinger on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, said Kristine Whelan, assistant district attorney of the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office.

Alexander, who was president of the Sheriff's Employee Association at the time and worked with Dutchess County Sheriff's office, stabbed Alexander multiple times and then fled the scene, authorities said.

He was arrested after an investigation by the New York State Police.

Whelan did not say when Alexander would be sentenced.

