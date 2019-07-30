Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Ocasio-Cortez Stalker Sentenced To Jail

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Photo Credit: File

A 30-year-old man will spend time behind bars after being sentenced for stalking Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Douala Hashi of South Jamaica, Queens, was sentenced to 60 days in jail by a judge after he violated an order of protection by visiting the congresswoman’s Jackson Heights office multiple times. Ocasio-Cortez's district includes parts of Queens and the Bronx.

Hashi pleaded guilty last week to criminal contempt, and a full order of protection was issued preventing Hashi from approaching Ocasio-Cortez, a 2007 Yorktown High School graduate. He had previously been arrested for trespassing in the building where the congresswoman maintains her office.

According to reports, Hashi violated the order of protection when he rang the bell to her office earlier this year and asked to speak with her through an intercom. He was arrested the following day.

“You cannot have absolutely, unequivocally any contact with these people at all if you do make bail,” Judge Jerry Iannece said, according to a New York Post report. “I’m telling you right now, you make bail, you get out, you go anywhere near these people — anywhere near them — you see me again, I will remand you sir, remand you.

“That means if you have a million dollars, a billion dollars, you will not get out of jail. Are we clear? These aren’t things that we take lightly. They’re court orders that we have to abide by.”

