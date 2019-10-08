NY's First Vaping-Related Death Identified As 17-Year-Old Boy

A teenage boy has been identified as New York’s first vaping-related fatality.

The death, involving a 17-year-old from the Bronx, was reported to the State Department of Health and announced on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

According to the state health department, the boy was previously hospitalized in early September with a vaping-associated respiratory illness. He was re-admitted in late September and died on Friday, Oct. 4.

The state said that as of Monday, Oct. 7, it had received 110 reports of vaping-related illnesses, with patients ranging in age from 14 to 69. All reported using at least one vape product prior to becoming ill.

Also on Monday, school districts in Kansas, Missouri and New York sued e-cigarette maker Juul.

Administrators of the Three Village Central School District on Long Island said in a court filing it's been forced to pay for "significant resources combating this public nuisance of defendant's creation" and will continue to do so.

"This vaping is a public health crisis," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday. "It is affecting our young people. It has been marketed to young people.

"The federal government should act. The President had talked about taking action. I don't know how many people have to die before he takes action, but the state is already taking aggressive action."

