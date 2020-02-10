NYPD Officer From Hudson Valley Recovering After Ambush Shooting In Bronx

One of two NYPD police officers shot in an assassination attempt by a lone gunman left the hospital to applause from his fellow officers as he returned to his Hudson Valley home to recover.

Orange County resident Paul Stroffolino, 31, of Warwick, was shot during an ambush by a lone shooter while sitting in a patrol van around 8:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, NYPD officials said.

His partner rushed him to the hospital where he was treated for the none life-threatening injuries after being shot in the chin and neck.

When released on Sunday, Feb. 9, NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said he thanked Stroffolino for his heroic service.

“Despite being shot in the chin & neck last night, Police Officer Stroffolino goes home today, giving his fellow officers — & everyone we serve — an inspirational thumbs-up,” Shea said on Twitter. “We thank him for his heroic service to our city, and wish him a speedy recovery.”

Police believe the shooter, identified as Robert Williams, also walked into the 41st Precinct station house on Sunday, Feb. 9 and shot a police lieutenant before being taken into custody.

Stroffonlino will recover at his home in Warwick before returning to work, officials said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.