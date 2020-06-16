Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
NYPD Finds No Wrong Doing By Shake Shack After Officers Get Sick From Milkshakes

Kathy Reakes
NYPD said there was no criminality on the part of Shake Shack after three officers were sickened drinking milkshakes.
NYPD officials said an investigation into a potential poisoning of three officers who purchased milkshakes at Shake Shack found "no criminality" by the restaurant's employees.

The incident took place on Monday, June 15, when three NYPD officers from the 42nd Precinct in the Bronx were on duty in Manhattan when they began not feeling well after drinking the milkshakes from the Shake Shack at 200 Broadway, said the NYPD.

The officers said they tasted a chemical flavor and began not feeling well. They were transported to a local hospital and later released. 

Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said in a tweet "After a thorough investigation by the NYPD’s Manhattan South investigators, it has been determined that there was no criminality by shake shack’s employees".

Shake Shack said on Twitter "We are horrified by the reports of police officers injured at our 200 Broadway Shack in Manhattan. We are working with the police in their investigation right now."

The restaurant said on Tuesday, June 16, they were relieved to hear the officers were okay and they were "working hard to get the full picture."

Some investigators reportedly believe a solution used to clean the milkshake machines was not fully rinsed and may have gotten into the officers' drinks.

Harrison said the investigation continues.

