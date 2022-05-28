NYers Can Now Choose 'X' Gender Marker On Driver License, ID Cards, Hochul Announces

With the start of “Pride Month” just days away, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a historic step in removing barriers for transgender and non-binary New Yorkers.

Hochul announced that New Yorkers will soon have the option to choose “X” as a gender marker on driver’s licenses, learner permits, or non-driver state ID cards.

“As we prepare to celebrate Pride Month in a few days, I am excited to announce this historic change that represents another victory in our fight to help ensure equality and respect for the LGBTQ+ community," the governor said.

"Every person, regardless of their gender identity or expression, deserves to have an identity document that reflects who they are

The move comes tied to the State’s Gender Recognition Act, which goes into effect on Friday, June 24.

“Each and every New Yorker should be recognized for who they are by their government,” state Sen. Brad Hoylman stated. “Before the Gender Recognition Act, it was incredibly hard for many New Yorkers to get the identification documents they require for travel, to get a job, and even to go to school.

“But on June 24, when the GRA takes effect thanks to the efforts of TGNB activists, all gender non-conforming, transgender, non-binary, and intersex New Yorkers will be able to receive IDs that accurately reflect their identity.”

According to officials, the “landmark legislation provides expanded protections for transgender and non-binary New Yorkers through this change at the DMV and by making it easier for people to change their names, change their sex designation and change their birth certificates to reflect their identity. “

“Perhaps more than any other state agency, New Yorkers directly engage with their government through the DMV, so offering identity documents that are representative of all New Yorkers is a significant milestone,” DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder added.

Offiicals said that New Yorkers who have an existing driver's license, learner permit, or non-driver ID will have the option to change the gender marker on their photo ID from "M" or "F" to "X", and those who are applying for a New York State photo ID for the first time will have the option to choose “X”.

Changes can be made by completing the application for a permit, license, or ID card.

“As a transgender and non-binary New Yorker, this action means that I can now get a driver's license that better reflects my identity,” Deputy Chief Diversity Officer Priya Nair said. "It's not only the correct gender marker, but it's also an action which demonstrates that New York State affirms and sees me for who I am.

“As other states attack and roll back protections for transgender people, I am proud to live in a state that will continue to fight for our communities."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.