NY Woman's Lost Dog Found By Actress Hilary Swank

A New York woman whose dog went missing was beginning to lose all hope when an unlikely hero emerged - actress Hilary Swank, the New York Post reports.

Chelsea Blackwell, of Albany, said she had frantically driven all over the city looking for her elder dachshund, Blue, after the animal went missing Monday, June 6.

She eventually wound up at a Greyhound bus station where the Million Dollar Baby star was filming scenes for an upcoming movie, the outlet reports.

After asking around for the dog, crew members reportedly told Blackwell that "a celebrity" had found the missing dog.

An hour later, Swank showed up with the dog resting comfortably in her lap, the outlet reports.

The two snapped a photo together showing both women holding the lucky dog.

Click here for the full story from the New York Post.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.