Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

NY Woman's Lost Dog Found By Actress Hilary Swank

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Chelsea Blackwell and Blue with actress Hilary Swank.
Chelsea Blackwell and Blue with actress Hilary Swank. Photo Credit: Facebook/sloth.turtle.68

A New York woman whose dog went missing was beginning to lose all hope when an unlikely hero emerged - actress Hilary Swank, the New York Post reports.

Chelsea Blackwell, of Albany, said she had frantically driven all over the city looking for her elder dachshund, Blue, after the animal went missing Monday, June 6.

She eventually wound up at a Greyhound bus station where the Million Dollar Baby star was filming scenes for an upcoming movie, the outlet reports.

After asking around for the dog, crew members reportedly told Blackwell that "a celebrity" had found the missing dog.

An hour later, Swank showed up with the dog resting comfortably in her lap, the outlet reports.

The two snapped a photo together showing both women holding the lucky dog.

Click here for the full story from the New York Post.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.