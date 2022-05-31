NY Woman Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize From Ticket Purchased In Hudson Valley

A Long Island woman has shared her plans after claiming a $1 million lottery prize.

Diane Barbera, of Farmingville, won the second prize from the New York Lottery's Feb. 2 Mega Millions drawing, according to an announcement from the lottery on Tuesday, May 31.

She received her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $651,000 after required withholdings, NY Lottery reported.

“I can’t wait to go house hunting," she told NY Lottery after claiming her prize.

The ticket was purchased at Smokes 4 Less, which is located at 982 Main St. in the Dutchess County village of Fishkill, the lottery said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.