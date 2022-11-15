NY Woman Stabbed To Death By Husband After Revealing Divorce Plans To Family, DA Says

A 42-year-old mother from New York was stabbed to death by her husband hours after revealing to family that she intended to divorce him, prosecutors said.

Long Island resident Anthony Paruolo, age 37, of North Bellmore, was formally arraigned on murder charges in Nassau County Court Monday, Nov. 14, in the death of his wife, Danielle Paruolo.

It came more than a month after Nassau County Police were called to the couple’s North Bellmore home, located on South Bismark Avenue, at around 11:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, after several people called 911 reporting a domestic incident.

When officers arrived they found Danielle Paruolo dead lying in a pool of blood with a 13-inch chef’s knife sticking out of her neck, according to the Nassau County DA’s Office. She had suffered numerous stab wounds to her head, neck, and torso.

The couple’s 8-year-old son was found in a bedroom, unharmed, according to investigators.

Anthony Paruolo was arrested by Suffolk County Police hours later at a relative’s home in Kings Park.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said hours before the killing, Danielle Paruolo had called her sister to tell her she intended to divorce her husband.

“With their child in a neighboring bedroom, the defendant allegedly brutally attacked his wife, stabbing her multiple times with a chef’s knife, killing her,” Donnelly said in a statement.

“This horrendous crime has left a child without a mother. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family as we prosecute this case.”

At his arraignment Monday, Nov. 14, Anthony Paruolo pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child. He was ordered held at the Nassau County jail.

If convicted, Paruolo faces up to 25 years to life in prison. He is scheduled to appear back in court on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Meanwhile, the community is rallying around the couple’s son, who now faces the possibility of losing both his parents.

A GoFundMe campaign established by Bellmore Merrick Braves board of directors member Michael Marrero had raised more than $96,000 on a goal of $75,000 as of Monday, Nov. 14.

“As board members, coaches, and most importantly parents ourselves, we feel the need to step up and rally behind our player,” Marrero said.

“In our organization we tell our players that they are family and brothers. When one brother gets knocked down, we help them get back up.”

Click here to support the GoFundMe campaign.

