NY Woman Kidnapped On 34th Birthday May Be Headed To NYC, Police Say

Police are asking New Yorkers to be on the lookout for a woman who was kidnapped on her 34th birthday.

Tatiana David was last seen at around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, in Tompkins County, on West Hill Circle in Ithaca, according to State Police.

Troopers said she was abducted and is believed to be in danger.

David was last seen with 34-year-old Michael Davis, who was driving a white Jeep Cherokee. The vehicle has tinted windows, a roof rack, and no front plate.

Investigators said the pair may be traveling to New York City.

David is described as a Black female, 5-feet-9-inches tall and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police described Davis as a Black male, 6-feet-4-inches tall and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call New York State Police at 607-561-7400 or call 911.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.