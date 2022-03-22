NY Woman, 26, Charged In Connection To Random Death Of Beloved Voice Coach

A woman has been charged in connection with the death of an elderly victim and beloved voice coach who was pushed to the ground and killed during a random attack in New York City.

Long Island resident Lauren Pazienza, age 26, of Port Jefferson, was charged Tuesday, March 22, with manslaughter in connection with the death of Barbara Maier Gustern, of the Chelsea section of Manhattan, said the NYPD.

Gustern, age 87, known for coaching the singer Debbie Harry, had just left her home around 8:30 p.m., March 10 at West 28th St. and 8th Ave. when she was shoved from behind and struck her head, NYPD said.

She died five days later, the NYPD said.

Since that time police have circulated Pazienza's photo and asked for help identifying her.

In the end, she was reportedly identified by police through video and her MetroCard.

On Tuesday, Pazienza turned herself in to the police with an attorney.

A deactivated LinkedIn page listed Pazienza as a communication and event coordinator at Roche Bobois for North America.

Information about her arraignment was not immediately available.

