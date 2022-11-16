NY To Receive $21M In Federal Funding To Help Ukrainian Refugees

New York is set to receive more than $21.4 million in federal funding to help Ukrainian refugees who have fled to the state following Russia’s invasion.

The funding, which comes from the US Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement, will go toward 17 refugee services providers around the state, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.

It will supplement existing efforts being done through the federal government’s Uniting for Ukraine program, which provides displaced Ukrainians with a pathway to remain in the United States for up to two years.

Those participating in the program are required to have a supporter in the US who provides them with financial support for the duration of their stay.

According to the governor’s office, the additional funding will help provide refugees with employment assistance, case management, skills training, and English as a second language training.

It will also help pay for housing and food assistance when necessary, Hochul’s office said.

"We are proud to continue to welcome those who have been forced to flee their homeland by the ongoing and unjust violent attack by Russia," Hochul said.

"As the home to the largest Ukrainian population in the United States, New York will remain unwavering in our support of the people of Ukraine," she continued.

“This federal funding is crucial to enabling refugee services providers to properly assist Ukrainian families as they adjust to a new life here in New York State."

Catholic Charities Community Services of New York and the Hudson Valley will receive $4.9 million in funding, while the US Committee for Refugees and Immigrants in Albany will receive $382,143.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, nearly 75,000 people have come to the US, including 14,000 in New York, through the Uniting for Ukraine program, Hochul’s office said.

"We stand with the people of Ukraine, whether that is getting them the help they need to fight back against Russia's unprovoked, horrific invasion or to help them build a life here in New York,” Senator Chuck Schumer said in a statement.

“This $21 million in federal assistance will help Ukrainian war refugees in New York get the support they need from community groups from Buffalo and Rochester to New York City,” he continued.

“The Ukrainian people have struggled so valiantly, and New York and America will always stand by their side."

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.