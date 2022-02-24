NY Strengthens Cyber Defenses After Russia Attacks Ukraine, Hochul Says

With tensions boiling over in Europe as Russian forces invade Ukraine, New York is beefing up its cyber defenses with the creation of a brand new Joint Security Operations Center (JSOC).

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the JSOC, which will be stationed in Brooklyn and involve data sharing and cyber coordination across New York City, the five major upstate cities, local, and regional governments.

Hochul said that the JSOC is “nation's first-of-its-kind cyber command center that will provide a statewide view of the cyber-threat landscape and improve coordination on threat intelligence and incident response.”

“There is a new type of emerging risk that threatens our daily lives, and just as we improved our physical security infrastructure in the aftermath of 9/11, we must now transform how we approach cybersecurity with that same rigor and seriousness," she said in her announcement.

“Cybersecurity has been a priority for my administration since day one and this command center will strengthen our ability to protect New York's institutions, infrastructure, our citizens, and public safety.”

Hochul previously announced that the state would be increasing its defenses in the wake of mounting tensions overseas.

“In light of current geopolitical uncertainty, earlier today I convened cabinet members from relevant areas to review our ongoing cybersecurity preparedness efforts and make sure that New Yorkers, our institutions, and our critical infrastructure are protected from cyber-facilitated disruptions,” she said.

“We are in regular touch with the White House and the US Department of Homeland Security to ensure coordination.”

Officials said that while traditionally cities and local governments took an independent approach to cyber defense and protecting technology, “acting alone is no longer optimal.”

“As the frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks have grown, so too has the need for a ‘whole of government’ approach,” they noted.

The JSOC will be staffed both physically and virtually by participants across the state, creating what Hochul described as a “centralized viewpoint of a major cyber incident.”

As part of the plan, Hochul also proposed a $30 million “shared services” program designed to help local governments and other regional partners acquire and deploy high-quality cybersecurity services to bolster cyber defenses.

“In today's globally interconnected world, everyone plays a role in protecting Americans against the threat of cyberattacks,” Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Director Jen Easterly said.

“Proactive cybersecurity incident response and recovery planning will help mitigate risk and ensure a unified response when an incident happens,” she added. “Collaboration is at the heart of CISA's mission, and we look forward to supporting this effort as it becomes operational.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.